Magic Johnson May Be The New Face Of The Dodgers, But This Is The Real Owner

Magic Johnson brings a recognisable face and an adoring smile. Stan Kasten brings baseball experience as the former President of the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. But the real muscle behind the ownership group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record $2 billion is Mark Walter.Once the sale is approved, it is Walter who will become controlling owner of one of the most storied franchises in sports, thanks in large part to his deep pockets.



So who is Mark Walter?

Walter is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners, a financial services firm based in Chicago with $125 billion in assets.

Walter is from Iowa, and graduated from Creighton. He later received a law degree from Northwestern.

He may also be camera shy. Pictures of Walter are almost non-existent (here is one from a charity benefit), which may be another benefit of having Magic Johnson on board.

It will be interesting to see if Walter will enter the public eye as owner of the Dodgers, or if he will remain in the shadows and just write the big checks while Johnson and Kasten perform for the cameras.

