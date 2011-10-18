Magic Johnson Is The Latest To Make Fun Of LeBron James

Basketball hall-of-famer Magic Johnson had fun at LeBron James‘ expense in Albany, New York. He reminded the crowd that the Heat star still hasn’t won an NBA championship.



“There’s always going to be guys who win championships in the NBA. Except LeBron,” he said.

He also went on a brief tirade about how LeBron cannot be compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. By the time it was over, he’d forgotten the original question.

If you watch the brief monologue, you’ll realise Magic is clearly joking around about one of the game’s elite players. But it certainly got a rise out of his crowd.

(video via cbssports.com)

