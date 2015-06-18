Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is joining Square’s Board of Directors, the company announced Wednesday.

“I have the deepest admiration for Earvin as a tireless champion for creating economic opportunity in underserved communities,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a press release. “As a successful entrepreneur and advocate for economic inclusion, Earvin’s unique perspective will be invaluable to our community of sellers and our board. We are honored to have him.”

Square is in the spotlight as Dorsey recently took on an extra job as the interim CEO of Twitter.

Johnson is currently the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which creates products and services for underrepresented urban communities.

“I am ready to get to work as a member of Square’s Board of Directors so that any business, in any community, can compete and win,” Johnson said in the announcement.

Roelof Botha, Vinod Khosla, Jim McKelvey, Mary Meeker, Larry Summers, and David Viniar also sit on Square’s board.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.