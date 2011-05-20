Magic Johnson: How I Survived AIDS

BrandonJennings.net



When Magic Johnson famously announced he had HIV, it wasn’t clear how long he’d live. 20 years later, he tells Newsweek’s Allison Samuels of his struggles, fears, and triumphs.Earvin “Magic” Johnson isn’t the reflective type. He tends not to dwell on the past or even second-guess the decision he made 10 minutes ago. So when asked if he often thinks about that chilly November morning in 1991 when he stood onstage at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles and announced to the world that he’d contracted HIV, the former point guard flashes his signature smile and shakes his head: no. “I don’t look back that much at all, and I don’t spend a lot of time on regrets,” says Johnson. “I do regret putting my family and my wife, Cookie, through that entire experience and having to deal with certain things. But that’s really the only regret I have.”

