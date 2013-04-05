Magic Johnson Describes What It Was Like When His Son Came Out At Age 13

On Monday, TMZ put up a video of Magic Johnson’s son E.J. out in Los Angeles with his boyfriend on his arm. Johnson says he and his wife fully support E.J. and that they are very proud of him.



After TMZ posted the video of E.J., Johnson sat down with Harvey Levin for a lengthy interview about approaching E.J. when he was 13 and asking if he was gay, some the hateful responses E.J. has faced since coming out, and how he would react if an athlete came out on the Dodgers.

Johnson hopes that his public support of E.J. coming out will inspire and encourage pro-athletes to come to him for guidance and to come out as well.

Here he is on what it was like when E.J. came out:

Magic Johnson on Giving EJ 'The Talk'

Here he is on pro-athletes coming out:

Magic Johnson on Athletes Coming Out

