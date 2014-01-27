This Magic Bra Will Only Unhook If The Woman Wearing It Is In Love

How do you know you’re in love? Perhaps it’s butterflies, or the way a person makes you laugh. Or maybe it’s because your bra magically unhooks whenever the object of your desire is around. Yes, that’s it!

No, this isn’t The Onion. The Daily Dot reports that an intimates line called Ravijour has a product for women that they’ll never be able to take off.

The modern-day chastity belt is here, says the Daily Dot, in the form of a bra called the True Love Tester.

Ravijour says it collaborated with “human sexuality specialists” in Japan to create a “revolutionary new bra that knows how women truly feel.”

A special device (like a Fitbit) measures a woman’s heart rate. If she’s sufficiently turned on — or high on cocaine, The Daily Dot points out — the bra will unlatch.

Is it necessary for a woman to be in love before rounding second base? To each their own.

Here’s the video explaining the bra:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

