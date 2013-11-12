YACHT OF THE WEEK: Head To Warmer Seas On The $US21.5 Million 'Maghreb V'

Chilly weather may be on its way to much of the United States, but a cruise on the “Maghreb V” will bring you right back to the summer.

This 144-foot, custom-built superyacht offers a one-of-a-kind sailing experience.

An interior elevator brings guests up and down the yacht’s three decks, and the swim platform is specially built to be accessible by wheelchair.

Its seven luxurious staterooms can accommodate up to 14 guests and 10 crew members, while multiple outside decks offer plenty of opportunities for soaking up the sun.

“Maghreb V” was designed and built by American shipbuilders Burger Boat Company in 2006. It’s listed for $US21,495,000 by Moran Yacht & Ship.

