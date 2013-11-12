YACHT OF THE WEEK: Head To Warmer Seas On The $US21.5 Million 'Maghreb V'

Madeline Stone
Maghreb yachtCourtesy of Moran Yachts

Chilly weather may be on its way to much of the United States, but a cruise on the “Maghreb V” will bring you right back to the summer.

This 144-foot, custom-built superyacht offers a one-of-a-kind sailing experience.

An interior elevator brings guests up and down the yacht’s three decks, and the swim platform is specially built to be accessible by wheelchair.

Its seven luxurious staterooms can accommodate up to 14 guests and 10 crew members, while multiple outside decks offer plenty of opportunities for soaking up the sun.

“Maghreb V” was designed and built by American shipbuilders Burger Boat Company in 2006. It’s listed for $US21,495,000 by Moran Yacht & Ship.

The master bedroom is the largest and most luxurious of the yacht's seven staterooms.

The master bath features warm wood paneling and a bathtub.

In case you're looking for some extra peace and quiet, the master suite also includes a private office.

There's plenty of room for guests onboard the Maghreb V.

In total, the seven sumptuous staterooms can accommodate up to 14 guests.

There's even space for guests of the younger variety.

You can either take the stairs or a speedy elevator to access the yacht's three floors.

You'd never guess you were out at sea in this top-notch galley.

The dining area has wall-to-wall carpeting and a chandelier that will add a touch of glamour to your meal.

You could even move your dinner outside.

The main salon offers plenty of plush couches for lounging before or after dinner.

Start a poker tournament or have a movie marathon in the swanky sky lounge.

Enjoy a quiet breakfast or lunch on the yacht's sunny foredeck.

The sun deck offers plenty of lounging space, and you can even take a dip in the hot tub in the back.

It's also yet another great place for a family dinner.

The sun deck is inviting even after the sun's gone down for the night.

The captain charts the yacht's course from the wheel house.

The Maghreb V has a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph) and can reach a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph).

Looking to spend a bit less cash?

