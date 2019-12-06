Professor McGonagall actress Maggie Smith said working on 'Harry Potter' 'didn't feel like acting' and 'wasn't satisfying'

Warner Bros. Maggie Smith played Professor McGonagall for all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies from 2001 to 2011.

Maggie Smith is adored worldwide for her portrayal of Professor McGonagall, but the actress says being part of the Harry Potter films “wasn’t satisfying” enough.

The 84-year-old actress told the Evening Standard that while she appreciated the opportunity to be cast in the beloved British franchise, it didn’t creatively challenge her.

“I am deeply grateful for the work in ‘Potter’ and indeed ‘Downton,’ but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying,” she said, referring also to “Downton Abbey.” “I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.”

She added that she and Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape, would always complain about how most of their scenes were made up of reaction shots.

YouTube Smith and Alan Rickman in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ in 2002.

The British actress did say the most pleasurable aspect of being part of the Potterverse was that it allowed her to bond more with her five grandchildren, according to the Standard.

The film franchise is one of the most successful of all time, grossing more than $US7.7 billion globally.

Warner Bros. Smith and the ‘Harry Potter’ ensemble in the final film, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two.’

