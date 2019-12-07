'Harry Potter' director used to send Daniel Radcliffe to get Professor McGonagall actress Maggie Smith from her trailer because he was scared of her

Warner Bros. Pictures Maggie Smith had a fiery reputation on set, according to the Evening Standard.

Maggie Smith has a fiery reputation on set and used to terrify one of the “Harry Potter” directors, the Evening Standard reported.

Chris Columbus was so scared of Smith that he “apparently used to send Daniel Radcliffe to fetch her from her trailer,” the newspaper said.

In October, the actress who played Professor Sprout in the “Harry Potter” films, Miriam Margolyes, also said she was “f—ing scared of” Smith.

“Not that I’m rubbishing Maggie Smith, because she’s a great lady – I’m f—ing scared of her, actually,” Margolyes told ITV’s “This Morning.” “She’s quite something, yes. But she is a great ornament to our profession.”

Smith also told the Evening Standard that she detests taking selfies with fans unless they’re children.

Maggie Smith may have played the beloved Professor McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” films, but according to the Evening Standard, the actress was a little scary to work with.

The director Chris Columbus “apparently used to send Daniel Radcliffe to fetch her from her trailer because he was scared of her,” the Evening Standard’s chief theatre critic, Nick Curtis, wrote in a column published Thursday.

It’s not the first time the 84-year-old British actress has been described as a fear-inducing cast member.

In October, the actress who played Professor Sprout in the “Harry Potter” film franchise said that she too found the two-time Oscar-winning Smith intimidating to work with.

Warner Bros. Miriam Margolyes as Professor Pomona Sprout in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ in 2002.

Miriam Margolyes joked on ITV’s “This Morning” that her Scottish accent was better than Smith’s in “Harry Potter,” but then quickly reconsidered her response.

“Not that I’m rubbishing Maggie Smith, because she’s a great lady – I’m f—ing scared of her, actually,” Margolyes said. “She’s quite something, yes. But she is a great ornament to our profession.”

Margolyes then laughed and said, “Don’t tell her what I said!”

Smith herself even acknowledged her reputation as a terrifying costar in an interview with The Sunday Post in 2015.

“Obviously at some times I have been like that,” she said. “The awful thing is I’m sort of very aware when I’m being difficult, but I’m usually so scared.”

While she said she tried to have the same calm disposition as Judi Dench has on set, it “never works.”

“And that’s shaming, at the age one is. Because every time I start anything, I think, ‘This time I’m going to be like Judi Dench, and it will all be lovely, it will be merry and bright, the Quaker will come out in me.’

“But it never works. Jude has a wonderful calm. It’s very enviable,” Smith said.

And even away from films, fans wanting a picture with the iconic Professor McGonagall might not have much luck: Smith told the Evening Standard that she detests taking selfies but does give in to children’s requests.

Warner Bros. Smith told the Evening Standard that she would take selfies with fans only if they’re children.

