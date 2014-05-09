Private Jet Company Will Fly Prospective College Students To 8 Campus Tours In One Weekend For $US43,000

Private jet membership company Magellan will fly prospective college students to their campus tours for a mere $US43,000.

Magellan’s $US43,500 10 Hour Jet Card: College Tours flies students from school to school and books campus tours to help them make well-informed decisions.

Greg Belezerian, Vice President of Magellan Jets, told Business Insider that through the program, a student can visit up to eight different campuses in multiple cities in one weekend. “We were able to get one student to visit Northwestern, Duke, and Syracuse all in one day,” said Belezerian.

Aside, from the speedy travel, some other perks include access to more local airports that aren’t available to commercial airlines, gift bags with various items from each school, and snacks and drinks on board.

Plus, flight support will organise all the logistics of your trip, including tour times, ground transportation, and flight itineraries, making it a “smooth and headache free experience.” Phew!

The website advertises that $US43,500 is just the starting price. According to Belezerian, that price just is for the Hawker 400XP, but different jet size categories would change the price (presumably pushing it up).

Additionally, the ground transpiration and catering is not included.

In order to travel in style, you can book the package at 617-328-Jets or visit the website.

