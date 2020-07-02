A remote Wyoming ranch's award-winning spa resort is offering buyout packages for as much as $175,000 a week. Take a look inside the luxurious retreat.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Magee Homestead, an award-winning luxury spa resort in southern Wyoming, is offering week-long buyouts costing up to $US175,000 per week for 29 guests.

Part of the 30,000-acre Brush Creek Ranch, the homestead consists of nine luxury cabins, a private lodge, and on-site spa.

The buyout package includes a dedicated staff, three meals a day, and on-ranch activities like horseback riding and yoga classes in a secluded yurt.

Here’s a look inside the Magee Homestead.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Magee Homestead, a highly awarded luxury spa retreat by Relais & Chateaux, is offering week-long buyout packages for the remainder of 2020.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

Part of the 30,000-acre Brush Creek Ranch, it dates back to 1884 and is nestled in southern Wyoming’s North Platte River Valley. The ranch is located about four hours north of Denver, Colorado.

Google Maps

Rates start at $US75,000 per week and climb to $US175,000 per week depending on the number of guests, a representative for Bush Creek Ranch told Business Insider. The homestead can accommodate up to 29 people.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

As part of the buyout package, guests have nine cabins all to themselves …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… as well as a private lodge with dedicated staff.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

The on-site spa comes with an outdoor pool …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… plus an indoor grotto soaking pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

Though the cabins are rustic looking from the outside …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… they are fully furnished and range in size from one to three bedrooms.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

Inside the lodge is a large stone fireplace surrounded by leather couches …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… as well as a seated bar and pool table.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

The package includes three meals a day, which can take place at the lodge or The Farm, an epicurean complex nearby with an upscale restaurant, brewery, and greenhouse.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

On-ranch activities are covered as well. These include horseback riding across native sagebrush …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… biking through grassy meadows …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

… and fly fishing on the North Platte River.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

Guests could test their shooting skills at the ranch’s private gun range one day …

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

… and head to yoga class in a secluded yurt the next.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

Source: Brush Creek Ranch

With the pandemic ongoing and international travel restrictions still in place, luxury resorts in the US are increasingly offering buyout packages.

Courtesy Brush Creek Luxury Ranch

“Guests are ultimately looking for seclusion and safe ways to still travel in the age of a global pandemic,” Cameron Spence wrote for travel research site Skift last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.