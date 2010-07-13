Magazines Are Starting To Come Back To Life

Two promising new magazine industry studies are circulating today.



One, which FishbowlNY points us to, indicates that the “birth rate among magazines has slightly outpaced the death rate in the first six months of 2010.”

According to MediaFinder, a database of U.S. and Canadian periodicals, 87 magazines closed in the first half of 2010, versus 279 during the the same period in 2009. (Bad news: The magazine launch-rate plummeted to 90 from 187, the study found.)

Meanwhile, newly released data from the Publishers Information Bureau (PIB) shows that magazine ad pages and ad revenues are both up for the first time in nine quarters:

During the second quarter of 2010, magazine rate-card-reported advertising revenue closed at $5,210,102,458, generating a 5.7% increase against the same period in 2009. PIB recorded 43,427.11 ad pages in the second quarter, a gain of 0.8% compared to April through June, of 2009. The fourth quarter of 2007 marked the last time that magazine advertising revenue or pages recorded growth.

Strong second quarter performance helped total magazine rate-card-reported advertising revenue for the first half of 2010 rise 1.2%, compared to 2009 first half. Total PIB revenue for the first half totaled $ 9,248,770,503, compared to $9,137,487,163 through the first six months of 2009. Ad pages during the first half totaled 78,217.83, declining 4.0% compared to January through June, 2009.

We’ll have some more detailed stats on specific magazines tomorrow, but in the meantime, check out our earlier feature on PIB’s 1Q 2010 report…

