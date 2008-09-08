Magazines Start Advertising To Advertisers To Get Advertising

With advertising sales plunging, magazines will begin trying to attract new sales through an ad campaign of their own.



NYT: The trade association for the industry, the Magazine Publishers of America, is scheduled to introduce an assertive campaign on Monday that promotes the power of its publications to move merchandise. The campaign, by a boutique agency in New York named Toy, carries the theme “Under the influence of magazines.”

The campaign offers “third-party, independent research” on the power of magazine advertising, [MPA president and CEO] Ms. Link said, “none of it commissioned or paid for by us.”

The campaign is to appear in trade publications like Advertising Age, Adweek, Brandweek and Mediaweek as well as on Web sites that include adage.com, adforum.com, adweek.com, brandweek.com, nytimes.com and wsj.com. The budget for the rest of the year is estimated at more than $1 million.

