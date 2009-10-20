22 Magazines Are Actually Kicking Butt In 2009







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adce0a30000000000be2f91/image.jpg" link="/magazines-showing-signs-of-life-2009-10/better-homes-and-gardens-up-19-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Of the 249 titles the Magazine Publishers of America keep track of, 227 saw their ad revenues shrink in 2009 compared to 2008.That’s a 91% fail rate for the industry.

How can it turn itself around?

In part, perhaps, by looking to the 22 titles that are earning more revenue than they were last year.

How are these 22 thriving amid the wreckage of the industry and global economic crisis?

Five are published by Meredith Corporation, whose VP of Corporate Communications Art Slusark says, “Our magazines are making money!”

We understand his elation. Meredith’s turnaround is a small miracle after a 2008 in which it was forced to cut a title and fire 7% of its workers.

What’s Meredith’s secret to surviving and thriving in such a tough environment?

Patrick Taylor, also of Meredith Corporation, says these titles “do a good job of building their brand” — especially on the Internet.

He says that by creating and maintaining easy-to-use websites, magazines create more exposure to their title. At the same time, they open up another avenue for ads and ways to sign up subscribers.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”better-homes-and-gardens-up-19-1″

title=”Better Homes And Gardens- Up 1.9%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:

$547,346,531

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$557,534,448

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adde07c0000000000ede996/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ladies-home-journal-up-25-2″

title=”Ladies’ Home Journal- Up 2.5%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:

$220,113,560

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$225,511,330

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e325000000000043ebc4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”soap-opera-digest-up-25-3″

title=”Soap Opera Digest- Up 2.5%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$12,894,257

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$13,217,837

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e37d0000000000d67ece/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”executive-travel-skyguide-up-40-4″

title=”Executive Travel SkyGuide- Up 4.0%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$5,470,212

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$5,689,007

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e88c0000000000847bd4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”family-fun-up-43-5″

title=”Family Fun- Up 4.3%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$75,434,521

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$78,651,596

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2f80000000000773e4a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”womans-world-up-54-6″

title=”Woman’s World- Up 5.4%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$23,708,020

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$24,987,610

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3ba00000000002dcc7c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”endless-vacation-up-57-7″

title=”Endless Vacation- Up 5.7%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$10,493,050

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$11,091,905

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2e1000000000053af8c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”womens-health-up-88-8″

title=”Women’s Health- Up 8.8%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$58,709,640

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$63,900,299

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3c60000000000b41848/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”more-up-127-9″

title=”More- Up 12.7%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$82,346,521

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$92,812,076

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e32d000000000062bf7d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”muscle–fitness-up-132-10″

title=”Muscle & Fitness- Up 13.2%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$71,483,698

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:



$80,948,436

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3360000000000908aee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”scholastic-parent–child-up-145-11″

title=”Scholastic Parent & Child- Up 14.5%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$34,688,914

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$39,682,262

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e36f0000000000f876b3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”flex-up-154-12″

title=”Flex- Up 15.4%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$24,595,411

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$28,379,120

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e31c00000000004f5738/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”organic-gardening-up-174-13″

title=”Organic Gardening- Up 17.4%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$3,198,473

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$3,754,516

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e35b000000000028800c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ok-weekly-up-175-14″

title=”OK Weekly- Up- 17.5%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$47,755,400

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$56,099,244

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e35200000000003f56e9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”fitness-up-175-15″

title=”Fitness- Up 17.5%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$70,798,273

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$83,200,149

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3090000000000b50c4c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”saveur-up-189-16″

title=”Saveur- Up 18.9%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$8,678,312

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$10,322,035

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e363000000000039831c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”family-circle-up-218-17″

title=”Family Circle- Up 21.8%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$254,590,657

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$310,058,104

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2f1000000000074cf75/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”twist-up-221-18″

title=”Twist- Up 22.1%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$2,635,592

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$3,217,460

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3b00000000000529e64/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-week-up-304-19″

title=”The Week- Up 30.4%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$19,760,226

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$25,766,774

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ade047c0000000000de90e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”people-style-watch-up-322-20″

title=”People Style Watch- Up 32.2%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$19,675,743

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$26,005,532

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3960000000000e6d93b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”fine-cooking-up-662-21″

title=”Fine Cooking- Up 66.2%”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$793,914

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$1,319,440

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e30000000000002681ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”spry-up-5506–22″

title=”Spry- Up 550.6% (!)”

content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:



$5,508,047

2009 Ad Revenues Through September:

$35,837,667

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e38700000000009bbb29/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

