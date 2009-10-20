22 Magazines Are Actually Kicking Butt In 2009

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adce0a30000000000be2f91/image.jpg" link="/magazines-showing-signs-of-life-2009-10/better-homes-and-gardens-up-19-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Of the 249 titles the Magazine Publishers of America keep track of, 227 saw their ad revenues shrink in 2009 compared to 2008.That’s a 91% fail rate for the industry.
How can it turn itself around?
In part, perhaps, by looking to the 22 titles that are earning more revenue than they were last year.
How are these 22 thriving amid the wreckage of the industry and global economic crisis?
Five are published by Meredith Corporation, whose VP of Corporate Communications Art Slusark says, “Our magazines are making money!”
We understand his elation. Meredith’s turnaround is a small miracle after a 2008 in which it was forced to cut a title and fire 7% of its workers.
What’s Meredith’s secret to surviving and thriving in such a tough environment?
Patrick Taylor, also of Meredith Corporation, says these titles “do a good job of building their brand” — especially on the Internet.
He says that by creating and maintaining easy-to-use websites, magazines create more exposure to their title. At the same time, they open up another avenue for ads and ways to sign up subscribers.
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”better-homes-and-gardens-up-19-1″
title=”Better Homes And Gardens- Up 1.9%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $547,346,531
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $557,534,448
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adde07c0000000000ede996/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”ladies-home-journal-up-25-2″
title=”Ladies’ Home Journal- Up 2.5%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $220,113,560
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $225,511,330
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e325000000000043ebc4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”soap-opera-digest-up-25-3″
title=”Soap Opera Digest- Up 2.5%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $12,894,257
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $13,217,837
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e37d0000000000d67ece/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”executive-travel-skyguide-up-40-4″
title=”Executive Travel SkyGuide- Up 4.0%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $5,470,212
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $5,689,007
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e88c0000000000847bd4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”family-fun-up-43-5″
title=”Family Fun- Up 4.3%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $75,434,521
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $78,651,596
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2f80000000000773e4a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”womans-world-up-54-6″
title=”Woman’s World- Up 5.4%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $23,708,020
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $24,987,610
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3ba00000000002dcc7c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”endless-vacation-up-57-7″
title=”Endless Vacation- Up 5.7%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $10,493,050
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $11,091,905
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2e1000000000053af8c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”womens-health-up-88-8″
title=”Women’s Health- Up 8.8%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $58,709,640
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $63,900,299
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3c60000000000b41848/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”more-up-127-9″
title=”More- Up 12.7%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $82,346,521
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $92,812,076
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e32d000000000062bf7d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”muscle–fitness-up-132-10″
title=”Muscle & Fitness- Up 13.2%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $71,483,698
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $80,948,436
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3360000000000908aee/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”scholastic-parent–child-up-145-11″
title=”Scholastic Parent & Child- Up 14.5%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $34,688,914
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $39,682,262
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e36f0000000000f876b3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”flex-up-154-12″
title=”Flex- Up 15.4%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $24,595,411
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $28,379,120
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e31c00000000004f5738/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”organic-gardening-up-174-13″
title=”Organic Gardening- Up 17.4%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $3,198,473
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $3,754,516
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e35b000000000028800c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”ok-weekly-up-175-14″
title=”OK Weekly- Up- 17.5%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $47,755,400
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $56,099,244
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e35200000000003f56e9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”fitness-up-175-15″
title=”Fitness- Up 17.5%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $70,798,273
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $83,200,149
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3090000000000b50c4c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”saveur-up-189-16″
title=”Saveur- Up 18.9%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $8,678,312
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $10,322,035
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e363000000000039831c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”family-circle-up-218-17″
title=”Family Circle- Up 21.8%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $254,590,657
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $310,058,104
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e2f1000000000074cf75/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”twist-up-221-18″
title=”Twist- Up 22.1%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $2,635,592
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $3,217,460
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3b00000000000529e64/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-week-up-304-19″
title=”The Week- Up 30.4%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $19,760,226
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $25,766,774
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ade047c0000000000de90e2/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”people-style-watch-up-322-20″
title=”People Style Watch- Up 32.2%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $19,675,743
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $26,005,532
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e3960000000000e6d93b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”fine-cooking-up-662-21″
title=”Fine Cooking- Up 66.2%”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $793,914
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $1,319,440
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e30000000000002681ae/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”spry-up-5506–22″
title=”Spry- Up 550.6% (!)”
content=”2008 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $5,508,047
2009 Ad Revenues Through September:
- $35,837,667
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8e38700000000009bbb29/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.