Why Magazines Look Terrible On The New iPad

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

So many people have sung the praises of the new iPad’s Retina display.But such a high resolution screen introduces a unique problem — “regular” resolution content can easily look like pixelated junk.



As Mashable points out, this is especially true for magazine apps that make heavy use of image files. While these apps might display wonderful-looking content on the iPad 2’s 1024×768 screen, the new iPad’s 2048×1536 screen can make it look distorted.

The only solution is for outlets to update their apps to accommodate for the new hardware. But even an update presents its own challenges, specifically with file size.

Conde Nast updated the WIRED Magazine app yesterday for Retina compatibility and now its April issue is 200 MB larger than previous issues. We’re expecting similar results once other magazines get the Retina-friendly update.

If you’re a content junkie who loves an iPad loaded with media, then you won’t be able to carry around as much of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.