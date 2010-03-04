The Magazines That Other Magazines Think Are Doing An Awesome Job Online

Which magazines do other magazine editors think have a head start in the transition to digital?



A number of titles were recently recognised by the American Society of Magazine Editors for everything from the use of mobile applications to excellence in online reporting.

The Atlantic, Martha Stewart Living, National Geographic, New York, and Wired dominated the digital media sector, while Epicurious, GQ and Yoga Journal led the way for mobile media

ESPN The Magazine, IEEE Spectrum, Inc., InStyle, and Men’s Health were also awarded for their interactive tools that allow users to participate and create content

The big picture: As ad pages, readership, and newsstand sales continue to decline — and as the iPad hits stores and eReaders improve — these magazines could be better positioned to succeed.

The big assumption is that people and advertisers will continue to support their favourite magazines once they’re distributed digitally. If they don’t, none of the digital tools these magazines create will matter, anyway.

