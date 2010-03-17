Magazines Now Partnering With Hated Competitors To Survive

Folio takes a look at how magazines are brokering content and ad partnerships with other publications to save money.



Time Inc. (TWX), for example, struck up a distribution partnership with independent news weekly The Week that saves the magazine “six figures” in monthly distribution costs. They share delivery trucks that pick up and drop off their publications from the same California printing plant.

Time Inc. also made an ad sales deal with Smithsonian magazine so the company since the brands “marry up well for a number of our advertisers.”

The Week president Steven Kotok told Folio that his magazine competes in some markets with certain Time Inc. titles, but: “As an independent, we don’t have the efficiencies that large companies have, so we’ve always been open to any type of cooperation that can reduce costs and increase our profit.

