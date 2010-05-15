Magazines Are Looking Less Dead Than They Have In The Past Three Years

Check out this chart from Media Industry Newsletter showing the most recent three-year quarterly timeline for ad pages in 150 measured monthly magazines.



It shows a 4.86% ad-page gain in “second-quarter 2010-versus-2009,” which is the “first quarterly increase since fourth-quarter-2007’s +3.84% and the best performance for any period since fourth-quarter-2004’s +8.04.”

In other words, the end of a three-year ad page losing streak! (There’s more fun at minOnline’s dead magazine survey.)



[via FishbowlNY]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.