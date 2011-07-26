Why Magazine Subscriptions Still Make Great Birthday Presents

You have just received magazine subscription offers as a birthday present. And you were surprised that magazines still exist. After all, you have been dependent on the internet for so long you’ve forgotten completely that people used to love reading magazines.



When Internet Access is Not Available

To some, magazines are old school, and they have no place in the internet world. The vast majority of printed matter is available online. And we will be doing the environment a big favour by going paperless. Imagine the trees which were felled in order to produce pulp and paper. A number of individuals even contend that the reading experience is far better with eBook readers since adjustments can be made on the device to improve visual clarity. So where does that leave our seemingly outmoded magazines?

Although internet access is widespread, it is not available all the time and everywhere. What do you do if you do not have an internet connection? You may have reading material already saved in your eBook reader, smart phone, or netbook, but can you operate these gadgets in less than ideal circumstances?

Obviously, you don’t want to risk damaging your expensive device in the rain or at the beach. There are countless other scenarios where you would not dare use your gadget, unless it is properly protected.

But since magazines are disposable, you have nothing to worry about. You can use one anywhere, regardless of environmental conditions. In fact you may even utilise it as protection over your head during a light rain, or as a fan when it is hot. You could even tear off some pages and use them to carry the hermit crabs you caught on the beach. Then again, you might even enjoy flipping slowly through the pages as you sit in a rocking chair on your grandma’s porch with an ice cold lemonade.

The Best Place to Get Subscriptions

The person who gave you that present is likely to have gotten the subscription online. There are several internet sites which offer discount magazines at a big savings.. How much are the savings? As much as 85% off newsstand rates, and that’s a hefty discount.

It may not be expensive or high-tech, but the magazine subscription you received just might offer hours of old-fashioned pleasure.

