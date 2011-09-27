Magazine Publishers Jump In Bed With Amazon Tablet

The Amazon tablet will debut on Wednesday, and the device will have Conde Nast, Hearst, and Meredith already signed up, All Things D’s Peter Kafka reports.



Time Inc., which unlike the other three does not offer subscriptions to the iTunes store, is a a likely holdout.

Kafka reports Time Inc. is in discussions with Amazon and should have a deal in place by the end of the year.

Amazon, like Apple, will take around 30% of the sale price with the rest going to the publisher.

The tablet won’t be a huge business for any of the magazine companies, but it will provide another form of revenue. Additionally, as Kafka notes, Amazon is the world’s biggest e-commerece platform and magazines are increasingly selling the wares they approve.

We’ve heard rumours that staffs at the magazine companies are feverishly working on Android versions for the Amazon tablet to be ready for Wedenesday’s announcement, but drop us a line ([email protected]; 774.644.4220) if you know anything more.

