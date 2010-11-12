Magazine Industry Uses Google To Gang Up On Apple

The magazine publishing industry wants Apple to open up its famously closed-off iTunes store, creating features to sell magazines in different ways, and providing more information about magazine app buyers than Apple does today.



How is it trying to pressure Apple to do this? By ganging up with Google.

The magazine industry’s forthcoming “Hulu for magazines” will only work on Google Android devices, Peter Kafka reports at MediaMemo.

Kafka talked to Morgan Guenther, CEO of Next Issue Media, the magazine industry joint venture.

He writes, “It’s not a technical issue, Guenther says, because ‘we’re ready to support Apple as well’, and he says he’s confident that will happen.”

Kafka continues, “Guenther wouldn’t disclose other details about his launch, but you don’t have to squint to read between the lines here. The takeaway is that Google has been flexible on the business issues that are important to the publishers that own his company. And that Apple’s not there yet.”

So, will the magazine guys be able to use Google to convince Apple to open up? Or will Apple announce a newspaper and magazine newsstand before Next Issue’s “Hulu for magazines” even launches sometime in “early” 2011?

