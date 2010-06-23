Happy Summer, Monthly Magazines! Your Ad Pages Are Up 5%

Media Industry Newsletter brings us some encouraging magazine news today.



Total ad pages for consumer monthly magazines for July 2010 rose by 5%, according to newly released data from MIN.

The release below:

Consumer magazine advertising page data for July 2010 has been released by Media Industry Newsletter (MIN). Total ad pages for monthly magazines rose 5% in July and are flat YTD,10. (That sum excludes weekly titles—many of which have perked up recently) Within our coverage, MDP’s titles lagged, while TWX’s and MSO’s outperformed. We view the overall data as further indication of stabilisation in the long-struggling industry—July marked the 3rd consecutive month of y-o-y growth (against very easy comparisons). July 2010 ad pages were -14% v. July 2008 and -26% v. July 2007—although the comparisons are somewhat skewed by many magazine closures and new launches.

Per MIN, monthly magazine ad pages industrywide rose 5% in July. (The data is reported when magazines are on-sale at the newsstand. It reflects total ad pages—paid and unpaid.) Shelter, Food, and Fashion/Beauty titles generally outperformed, while Lifestyle (Men’s/Women’s) lagged.

We estimate that Meredith’s largest magazines grew ~2%. That compares with -4% in June and +4% in May. After a long stretch of outperformance, MDP is starting to lag the broader industry—MDP’s major measured titles rose just 1% in Q2,10. In July, Better Homes and Gardens grew 1.9%, Ladies Home Journal inched up 0.2%, and Family Circle fell 0.3%. MORE dropped 16.9%, while a Fitness double-issue increased 19.1%. Parenting magazines were mixed—American Baby fell 6.7% while Parents rose 13.3%.

MDP’s major competitors were strong. Redbook rose 16.9%, Oprah grew 7.4%, and Good Housekeeping inched up 1.0%. Shape increased 30.9%, Prevention spiked 43.7%, and Self fell 7.2%. Parenting jumped 37.1%

Time Warner’s monthly magazines (U.S.) jumped ~16%. By our maths, TWX’s measured monthly titles lifted ~14% in Q2,10. (Flagship weekly People is +17% with 1 issue remaining in Q2. Time is +5%.) In July, Real Simple rose 12.0%, In Style jumped 34.8%, Essence grew 13.8%, and tiny All You spiked 44.2%. Cooking Light lifted 16.7% and Golf Magazine gained 20.3%, while Health dipped 0.1%. Southern Progress titles were mixed—Southern Living (+23.1%), Sunset (-17.3%), and Coastal Living (-27.4%).

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s monthly magazines rose ~12%. MSO’s major titles lifted ~10% in Q2,10. Martha Stewart Living rose 5.3% in July (v. +20.1% in June and +1.9% in May), while Everyday Food gained 16.0% and Whole Living (formerly Body + Soul) grew 16.9%.

