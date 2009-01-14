Magazine Ad Pages Down 12% In 2008

It’s not just the newspaper industry that’s in permanent decline. The U.S. magazine industry saw ad pages drop 11.7% in 2008, according to the Magazine Publishers of America. As expected, it got worse at the end: Q4 ad pages dropped 17%.



People finished the year on top with 3,422 ad pages, down 12% year-over-year. The New York Times Magazine came in at no. 2, with 3,379 ad pages, down 13%. And New York had 3,134 ad pages, down 6%.

In the news and business press, the Economist increased ad pages 4%, Fortune was flat, Forbes fell 14%, Business Week fell 16%, Time and Newsweek fell 19%, and the New Yorker fell 27%.

Full stats, embedded in a Google spreadsheet, below.

