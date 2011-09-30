Meet The Moscow Journalist That Russia Intimidated, Threatened, And Eventually Forced Out

Photo: Fedor Savintsev for the Guardian

Beginning in 2007, Luke Harding was The Guardian’s man in Moscow.In his time there he got a good look at the new Russia under Putin, focusing especially on corruption in the country.



Just a few months into his time in Russia, however, Harding began to notice things. His home broken into. Strange phone calls. E-mail hacked.

Harding now believes that with a story he actually played a minor role in, he had gained the attention of the FSB, the feared successor to the KGB.

Harding was eventually expelled from the country earlier this year, making him the first Russian journalist expelled since Soviet times. He’s now written a book about his time in Russia, Mafia State, that looks at the FSB’s influence in modern Russia and seeks to expose both the subtle and unsubtle ways the Russian states goes about intimidating foreign journalists and diplomats.

The book was released today in the UK by Guardian Books. It is also available internationally for the Kindle, and you can read an excerpt here.

We’ve included a (lightly edited) Q&A with Harding that explains his motivations for writing the book and his thoughts on Russia’s future. Click on to see…



What prompted you to write the book?

I never thought to right a book on Russia really. What happened about three or four months after arriving we, and by we I mean my wife Celia too, we were unwittingly swept in to this great Cold War drama. If you’ve ever seen the film “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” it was kind of like that but without the sepia colours. It was just this extraordinary thing and suddenly I became the target of the FSB, the KGB successor agency. These guys were pursuing me with real Cold War enmity.

The problem was, we didn’t know what they were going to do next. They began burgling my flat in Moscow; breaking into our apartment in Moscow and doing lots of sneaky stuff like opening our son’s bedroom window which we’d locked: we lived on the tenth floor with a sheer drop to this frozen Moscow courtyard below. They set the alarm which went off in the middle of the night. This kind of carried on; every time we went out we feared people would nip in and start doing stuff.

Do you have an idea what you did that prompted the interest from the FSB?

The Genesis was an article that two of my colleagues in London did. They did an interview with Berezovsky — who Putin hates. It’s no secret that he hates and loathes him and wants to expedite him back from the UK and put him in jail for a long time like Mikhail Kodorovsky. But my role in that was entirely peripheral, I just phoned the Kremlin’s press box for an answer. But my name was on the story and what happened after that was that the sky fell on my head. I became an FSB target.

In addition to these FSB break ins, these FSB agents in leather jackets would follow me round in a spying fashion. I also got summoned to Lefortovo, the KGB prison, which was a pretty chilling episode. It’s the prison that Alexander Sortinuvsken writes about where he was kept before he fled to Britain in 2000 and where Mikhail Kodoovsky was banged up. It’s like being in a film, it’s still very KGB.

I went in with my lawyer and the reception was sort of silvered mirror so I couldn’t see the person greeting me but he could see me. I handed my passport, my mobile phone and my computer and then we were escorted to a series of shabby anonymous corridors which were being filmed on KGB cameras. Then I had a formal interview with a young FSB major who was asking my actually rather boring pointless questions. I think the whole exercise was really just to freak the hell out of me really.

Did you find hard proof of a bug in your home?