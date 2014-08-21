Maersk Ship Sets World Record For Most Cargo

A cargo ship run by Danish shipping and oil conglomerate AP Moeller Maersk has set the world record by hauling 17,603 containers, World Maritime news reports.

The Maersk Triple-E, the world’s largest ship, set the mark on July 21 when it left Algeciras, Spain, on its way to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. The Triple-E has a full potential capacity of 18,270 20-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Maersk raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday after quarterly results boosted by its robust container shipping business.

Here’s a graphic, published last year by Reuters, that details the Maersk Triple-E.

