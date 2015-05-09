There's a miniature park in the Netherlands that has replicated the entire country down to the very last detail

Visiting the Madurodam miniature Park in The Hague, Netherlands, will make you feel like a kid again.

The incredible park is less than an acre in size, but in that small space it houses miniature replicas of Dutch homes, canals, markets, historical landmarks, and scenes from the everyday lives of residents.

Everything in the park is modelled at a 1:25 scale, including buildings, rivers, and even moving trams, cars, trains, ships, and bridges.

You can load containers on a cargo ship in the Rotterdam port, watch a plane take off from Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport, or watch a music concert with singing and dancing partyers.

Each model is created with incredible detail. In the winter, “residents” can be seen wearing jackets, gloves, and hats in the snow.

In the summer, you’ll find them in T-shirts and dresses.

Take a close look around the park to see everyday scenes of people sitting at outdoor cafes.

Or rushing to work on the train.

You can even attend a soccer match at the Amsterdam arena where the toys move and play.

In a matter of hours, you can see some of Amsterdam’s most famous historical landmarks like the Rijksmuseum, the Het Loo Palace, the Dom Tower,and the Anne Frank museum.

There are also scenes from the famous Dutch cheese auction at the Alkmaar cheese market.

And there are beautifully-crafted tulips resembling those at Keukenhof

, one of the world’s largest flower gardens.

Because the models are so detailed, some can take over 2 years to make; but it’s this meticulous process that has helped create a miniature world where you can experience so much of what the Netherlands has to offer in such a tiny space.

The park is open year-round, but its hours vary throughout the year. Tickets cost about 16 euros and are free for children under three.

Check out the video below to see what Madurodam looks like up-close in person.

Madurodam Holland’s Culture and Heritage Park from TravelSensations on Vimeo.

