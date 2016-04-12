Legendary sketch show 'MadTV' is being revived at CW

Telepictures ‘MadTV’ cast in 2006.

The CW is bringing back iconic sketch show “MadTV” for an eight-episode primetime run.

The new “MadTV” will cast up-and-coming comedic actors alongside returning cast members who act as hosts. Original executive producer David E. Salzman will return as the showrunner, Deadline reported.

No premiere date or names of returning cast members have been announced at this time.

The decision to bring the sketch show back was partially influenced by how well The CW’s retrospective “Mad TV” special did back in January. The one-hour program was watched by 1.7 million viewers, a good amount by CW’s standards.

“The ‘MadTV’ franchise is as vibrant as ever thanks largely to social and digital media appealing to a fan base numbering in the millions that relates to the show’s brand of authentic and irreverent cross-cultural comedy,” Salzman said in a statement. “We will continue to present the hard-hitting, laugh-out-loud, wall-to-wall pop culture parody our fans expect, but in a fresh, new way.”

Relaunching “MadTV” also adds some synergy between The CW and its digital network, Seed, which bought the original show’s library of 75 episodes.

“MadTV” aired for 14 seasons from 1995 to 2009 on Fox. Inspired by comedy magazine Mad, the show won five Emmys.

After Fox announced the show’s cancellation in 2009, Salzman told Variety that the network felt the show was expensive compared to the advertising dollars it was earning.

“MadTV’s” amazing alumni include “Key & Peele” stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, “Web Therapy’s” Michael McDonald, “Parks and Recreation” actress Mo Collins, and “The Mindy Project” star Ike Barinholtz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.