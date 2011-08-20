WATCH: Spanish Police Hit A Female Anti-Pope Protester (And Then Beat A Guy Who Photographs It)

Reddit users have discovered this video that appears to show police brutality against a young woman during recent protests against the Pope’s visit to Madrid.



WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A Spanish Redditer (iamzenitraM) gives this translation to what we see in the video:

If you see the video from the beginning, you can actually see what happens. Here’s a translation of what is heard

At 0:40 the girl says “VIOLENTOS, QUE SOIS UNOS VIOLENTOS, CABRONES!” -> “Violent, you violent bastards”

0:50, she says “DEFENDED MIS DERECHOS” -> “Defend my rights!”

While this happens, most of the people you see on the side of the street where the policemen are are “peregrinos” (pilgrims) that came to attend the visit of the Pope. They’re all around the city, and they usually carry flags and those orange bags which were given to them.

1:12: “Despacito, despacito, nada de peregrinos” (slowly, slowly, nothing about pilgrims), says the policeman.

Then he says “es una niña, es una niña, a ver quien.. (?¿)”, “it’s a girl, it’s a girl, let’s see who.. (can’t understand that part)”

“Peregrinos, nada, ni caso” -> “ignore the pilgrims”

At 1:29, the girl says “What happens?”, the policeman replies “What happens?”, and then hits the girl. You can see the flashes from the photographer who takes these pictures:

http://danielnuevo.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/MG_5698.jpg http://danielnuevo.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/MG_5699.jpg

When the policeman sees the flashes, he runs to them and starts hitting him. According to his blog, he hits him and says “GIVE ME YOUR FUCKING CAMERA”. Another policeman crosses the street too, maybe to get another one who is recording. “Fuck off” can be heard, and then “Vete, vete, corre!” (“Go away, go away, run”.

The man approaches the photographer and says he’s got everything recorded, he says he’s been hit on his neck and left unconscious. “They’re following anyone who was protesting and hitting them, one by one”.. “oh, crap, but what about a CAMERA? PRESS?”

So, this is what the girl did. Saying they were violent bastards, and I guess the policemen proved her right.

There have been more police violency stories, not only from the police but from the pilgrims to the protesting people. The day of the authorised anti-JMJ funding protest, pilgrims were blocking the ways that where authorised to the protest to try to stop it. The police did nothing to prevent the pilgrims to confront the protestors… but they finally violently hit the protestors.

The incident appears to happen last night near Puerta del Sol, also birthplace of Spain’s widespread “indignant” protests.

Protestors had been angry about the cost of the Pope’s visit, which is said to have cost 50.5-million-euro ($73-million) at a time of serious worries about the Spanish economy,





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.