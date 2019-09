Spanish miners have spent nearly three weeks marching to the capital, so police were well prepared.



The AP reports that police began firing rubber bullets at protestors after they had fireworks thrown at them. A police spokesperson said that 22 demonstrators and 10 officers were treated for injuries.



WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.