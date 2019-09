A Garbage Collectors' Strike Is Turning Madrid Into A Very Gross Place

Trash is piling up in Madrid as garbage collectors hold firm on a strike.

Collectors who work in Madrid’s public parks have been striking since Nov. 5 in protest of pay cuts and a planned layoff. On Wednesday, Madrid’s city council said it will end its municipal cleaning contracts with private companies if the strike continues.

Here’s what it looks like in Madrid.

