Madrid Appears To Have Put In An Early Bid For The 20020 Games

Photo: Youtube/madrid2020official

On Monday, Madrid unveiled its bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2020 with this logo, The Telegraph reports.However, we’re a little confused. 20020?



While the original design, created by a graphic arts student, apparently said ‘M20’, Spain’s Olympic Committee saw fit to chop off the bottom and replace the original colours of the Olympics (they’ve swapped out black for pink).

The result makes it look like Spain is planning the event 18,000 years in advance.

While it is competing with Tokyo, Rome, Istanbul, Doha, and Baku, Azerbaijan, this is Spain’s fourth attempt to secure the honour of hosting the games.

