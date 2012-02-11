Madonna's Stalker Just Escaped From The Psych Ward And Is On The Loose

Photo: AP

“Hide yo kids, hide yo wife” because Madonna‘s 1996 stalker, who has “very violent tendencies,” has just escaped from the psych ward in a Los Angeles-area hospital and is currently at large.Robert Dewey Hoskins, the 54-year-old stalker, formerly served 10 years in prison after threatening to slit Madonna’s throat if she didn’t marry him—and now he has his sights set on Halle Berry.



“Hoskins is highly psychotic when not taking his medication and has very violent tendencies,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The public is being warned to notify police immediately if he is found, and to not engage him on their own.”

In 1996, Madonna testified at Hoskins’ trial that she had recurring nightmares after seeing the homeless drifter near her home in 1995. After Hoskins scaled the wall outside of the pop star’s Hollywood home the next month, her guards were forced to shoot him.

Currently, Hoskins’ death threats to Berry are why the actress is trying to move to France with her daughter.

