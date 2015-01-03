Madonna Uses Ridiculous Images Of Civil-Rights Leaders To Promote Her New Album

Facebook One of Madonna’s posts links her album to Martin Luther King Jr.

Madonna was lampooned on Friday after linking herself to prominent black leaders while promoting her latest album.

The singer posted several images of famed civil-rights organiser Martin Luther King. Jr and former South African President Nelson Mandela — with black rope wrapped around their faces. She posted them across social-media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The altered photos appear to be in honour of Madonna’s new album, “Rebel Heart,” which features her on the cover with the same black rope gripping her face.

“This #rebelheart had a dream!” she exclaimed of King.

“This #rebelheart fought for freedom!” she said of Mandela.

Madonna’s posts created an immediate backlash on social media, with fans calling the marketing move “gross” and offering other criticisms:

Madonna doesn’t know how to Internet smh

— oh. (@amakaxo) January 2, 2015

a rich white lady using black civil icons to promote her album is pretty gross, @Madonna #stayclassy #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/LhiWPlsTrS

— noryb (@sobyronic) January 2, 2015

View her controversial social-media posts below.

Post by Madonna .

on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.