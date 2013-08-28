Madonna Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Celebrities

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Top-earner Madonna raked in $US125 million in the last year.

It’s official: Madonna has more than enough money for any Material Girl.

The international pop superstar leads Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2013, clocking in at a cool $US125 million.

Her earnings come as a slight surprise in light of her latest album flop. “MDNA” sold fewer than 1 million copies in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Rolling Stone destroyed the single, “Give Me All Your Luvin,” in its review, saying the “aggressive, assaultive spunkiness makes you want to run and hide.”

However, the singer’s throwback tour grossed an impressive $US305 million, in addition to merchandise sales, a clothing line, fragrance, and investments in companies like Vita Coco.

The Brits claimed three out of the top five spots on Forbes’ list. TV personality Simon Cowell leapt from 10th place, with an increase of $US5 million in earnings, and “50 Shades of Grey” author E.L. James made the ranks for the first time.

Others fell from grace, including no-shows Dr. Dre, George Lucas, Elton John, Tom Cruise, Manny Pacquiao, Donald Trump, Ryan Seacrest, Britney Spears.

Last year’s top-earner, the queen of daytime television Oprah Winfrey sunk to an unlucky 13th place. Her earnings fell by a staggering $US88 million, compounded by a loss of $US125 million the year before. Despite the dip, Oprah topped Forbes’ list of most powerful celebrities earlier this summer.

Here’s the full list of Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2013 (with their 2012 rankings in parentheses):

1. Madonna — $US125 million

2. Steven Spielberg — $US100 million (#3)

3. Simon Cowell — $US95 million (#10)

4. E.L. James — $US95 million

5. Howard Stern — $US95 million (#7)

6. James Patterson — $US91 million ($US8)

7. Glenn Beck — $US90 million (#11)

8. Michael Bay — $US82 million (#2)

9. Jerry Bruckheimer — $US80 million (#4)

10. Lady Gaga — $US80 million

11. Tyler Perry — $US78 million (#6)

12. Tiger Woods — $US78 million (#21)

13. Oprah Winfrey — $US77 million (#1)

14. Robert Downey Jr. — $US75 million

15. Dr. Phil McGraw — $US72 million (#17)

16. Roger Federer — $US71 million

17. Dick Wolf — $US70 million (#14)

18. Rush Limbaugh — $US66 million (#15)

18. Toby Keith — $US65 million

20. Mark Burnett — $US63 million

