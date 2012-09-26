Madonna Endorses Obama: Keep The 'Black Muslim' In The White House

Photo: YouTube

Madonna‘s controversy-ridden tour, complete with images of swastikas and fake pistol props, had another interesting moment Monday night–this time in Washington, D.C. In between songs, Madonna ranted about America’s political system with references to Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the “black Muslim” in the White House.



But someone may want to tell the Material Girl that Obama is not a Muslim–and that her comments hurt his campaign more than it helped.

While her tone didn’t come off the most friendly, she was endorsing Obama throughout her entire expletive-filled speech.

“It is so amazing and incredible to think we have an African American in the White House,” Madonna told her cheering audience. “You all better vote for f*****g Obama.”

Watch the entire speech below, but don’t say we didn’t warn you about the cursing:



