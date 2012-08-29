Madonna Explains Why She Included Swastikas And Guns In Her MDNA Tour

Madonna at a separate concert at Hyde Park as part of her MDNA tour toting guns.

Many have questioned Madonna‘s controversial use of swastikas, guns, and a shout out to recently-jailed Russian punk band Pussy Riot in her latest MDNA tour.Granted, Madonna is the Queen of controversy—let us not forget her now iconic cone bra and on-stage kiss with Britney Spears.



In an extended letter to Billboard, the Material Girl explains her use of controversial elements during her current concert tour. Madge chalks it up to nothing more than metaphors on a journey from dark to light.

Read the letter to Billboard in its entirety below:

My show Is a journey

The journey of a soul from darkness to light

It is part cinematic musical theatre.

Part spectacle and sometimes intimate Performance art.



But above all its [sic] a journey

From darkness to light

From anger to love from chaos to order.



It’s true there is a lot of violence in the beginning of the show and sometimes the use of fake guns – but they are used as metaphors. I do not condone violence or the use of guns. Rather they are symbols of wanting to appear strong and wanting to find a way to stop feelings that I find hurtful or damaging. In my case its wanting to stop the lies and hypocrisy of the church, the intolerance of many narrow minded cultures and societies I have experienced throughout my life and in some cases the pain I have felt from having my heart broken.

Ultimately as we follow through the journey of my story, the audience can see quite clearly what I see – That the enemy is within and the only way to survive Disappointment Disapproval Judgment Heartbreak Jealousy Envy And Hatred Is with Love – not with revenge – not with guns and not with violence.



In spite of all the chaos and darkness and intolerance we seem to be encountering more and more in the world, We cannot allow our anger or bitterness to swallow us up. We come to understand that There is an innate and pure love inside us all and we have to find a way to tap into it.



And we can’t do it by being victims or placing the blame or pointing the finger at others. But by recognising that the enemy is within And when we come to terms with it And accept it And struggle to change ourselves, Then we can change the world without hurting anyone and we can inspire others to do the same.

When you watch a film there are usually good guys and bad guys to help illustrate this point, Sometimes I play both. I enjoy acting out this journey. For none of us are perfect and we all have our own journey of growth to go on.



I know people can relate to it. It’s very important to me as an artist that my show not be taken out of context.



It must be watched with an open heart from beginning to end. I am sure if it is viewed this way, the viewer will walk away feeling inspired, Invigorated and will want to make the world a better place.



And this of course was always my intention.

-Madonna

