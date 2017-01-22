Madonna: 'Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House'

Madonna gave an explosive address at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday that likely has many news networks wishing they had played her remarks on delay.

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House … but I choose love,” Madonna said from the main stage area near the National Mall.

Her remarks are now going viral.

An estimated 200,000 people poured into DC over the weekend for what could be the largest political demonstration the US capital has ever seen. The march aims to bring together women across diverse backgrounds to send a bold message to the new administration that they will not be ignored or have their rights stomped on. It comes just one day after Trump’s inaguration.

Madonna, an icon of both pop music and feminism, took the stage later in the event. While the march’s organisers have insisted the event is pro-women more than anti-Trump, the singer did not pass on an opportunity to take public digs at the new president.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” Madonna said.

She repeated expletives multiple times on stage.

Madonna cheered on those who turned out for the march and delivered choice words to others.

“And to our detractors who insist this march will never add up to anything, f–k you. F–k you.”

Madonna ended her address with a rendition of her song, “Express Yourself,” in which she sang, “Donald Trump, suck a d–k, I’m not your b—h.”

