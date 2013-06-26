Madonna Shoots Dancer Dead In Controversial New Trailer For Her 'Secret Project'

Madonna justifies the scene by saying, ‘Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.’

Madonna is pushing the boundaries in her latest video.



It’s not necessarily a music video, dance video or work of art — it’s a kind of combination of the three and it’s simply titled “Secret Project.”

And it’s really dark.

Not only is the video in black and white, but it features Madonna seemingly killing one of her dancers by shooting him in the head with a gun.

When asked if she would delete footage of guns from her upcoming tour documentary on “Good Morning America,” Madonna said: “That would be like asking people to not have guns in action movies. The thing is, guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

Madonna is quite literally sticking to her guns after teasing the project for months on her Instagram account with stills from the “secret project.”

The singer collaborated on the video with photographer Steven Klein, who worked on visuals for the 45-year-old singer’s Re-Invention, Celebration and Sticky & Sweet tours.

The trailer debuted Tuesday during the New York City premiere of Madonna’s “MDNA” concert film.

Watch below:



