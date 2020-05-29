Madonna shared a video of her son dancing to 'honour' George Floyd, and people are comparing it to Kendall Jenner's infamous Pepsi ad

Madonna tweeted a video of her son David dancing to “honour and pay tribute” to George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes.

In the video, Madonna’s 14-year-old adopted son David Banda dances to Michael Jackson’s protest song, “They Don’t Really Care About Us.”

The video has faced criticism from people who don’t think it was an appropriate response to Floyd’s death, which has caused an international furore.

Some compared it to Kendall Jenner’s infamous 2016 Pepsi ad, which saw Jenner resolve a protest by handing a can of Pepsi to a white police officer.

Madonna tweeted about the death of George Floyd on Thursday, but, in fairly typical Madonna fashion, her message was a little confusing.

“Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America,” she tweeted with the hashtags #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.

The tweet included a video of her 14-year-old adopted son David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Really Care About Us.”

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes.

While the pop star’s tweet was probably sent with good intentions, it has faced criticism from people who don’t think it was an appropriate response to Floyd’s death, which has caused an international furore.

Some even compared it to Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad fiasco. In the 2016 ad, Jenner resolved a protest by handing a can of Pepsi to a white police officer and giving him a high five.

Critics of the ad claimed that it appropriated imagery from Black Lives Matter.

“Kendall Jenner has 24 hours to respond,” one person joked in the replies to Madonna’s video.

Kendall Jenner has 24 hours to respond. — 学監 (@vxrnvn) May 28, 2020

Writer Akilah Green added: “This is worse than that Pepsi can.”

This is worse than that Pepsi can. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) May 29, 2020

Others merely joked that Madonna had ended racism by posting the video of her son dancing.

“Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl,” tweeted one.

Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl. — . (@unbotheredbliss) May 28, 2020

“I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us,” wrote another.

I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us. — thighentist (@indigogloves) May 28, 2020

Madonna adopted Banda from Malawi in 2006 when he was 13 months old. The 61-year-old has six children, four of whom she adopted from Malawi.

Madonna was recently condemned for calling the coronavirus “the great equaliser” in a bizarre bathtub video.

Fans called her out for saying the virus “doesn’t discriminate between the rich and the poor” from the privileged setting of her rose-petal filled bathtub.

