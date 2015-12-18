Madonna says Sean Penn never assaulted her in court statement, denying previous reports

Madonna is squashing longtime rumours of abuse during her relationship with actor Sean Penn in order to help in his $10 million lawsuit against “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels.

“I am aware of the allegations that have surfaced over the years accusing Sean of incidents of physical assault and abuse against me,” she said in a statement submitted in the lawsuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Specifically, I am aware of the allegations concerning an alleged incident that occurred in June, 1978, whereby (according to tabloid reports), Sean allegedly struck me with ‘a baseball bat.’ I know the allegations in those and other reports to be completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false.”

She also said that Penn’s arrest for alleged domestic assault and battery against her were false.

Madonna stated, “While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false.”

Penn and Madonna were married from 1985 to 1989.

Penn is suing Daniels after the producer defended “Empire” star Terrence Howard against past domestic abuse charges during a THR interview by saying, “[Terrence] ain’t done nothing different than Marlon Brando or Sean Penn, and all of a sudden he’s some f — in’ demon.”

