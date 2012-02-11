Madonna Tells M.I.A. To Get Off Of Her Lawn

Photo: Video

Madonna is none too pleased that M.I.A. stole her headlines by giving the world the middle finger during last Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.Here’s what she told Ryan Seacrest today (via TMZ):



I understand it’s punk rock and everything, but to me there was such a feeling of love and good energy, and positivity, it seemed negative. It’s such a teenager … irrelevant thing to do … there was such a feeling of love and unity there. What was the point?

We’re not sure how she saw “love and unity” in such a trippy performance, but we’ll let her go.

“I was really surprised. I didn’t know anything about it. I wasn’t happy about it,” she added.

Those darn crazy kids and their bird-flipping antics.

