Madonna premieres her new music video on Snapchat

Madonna is premiering her new music video for “Living for Love” on Snapchat, the first music video from her upcoming album “Rebel Heart.”

The video is available to watch now on Snapchat’s Discover platform, a new section of the app where users can watch news clips and read articles from CNN, Vice, Yahoo News, Comedy Central, National Geographic, Daily Mail, ESPN, Food Network, and Cosmopolitan.

To access it, you’ll need to swipe to the right while you’re within Snapchat until you reach the Snapchat Discover page.

From there, tap on the black Snapchat ghost icon in the center and you’ll see the video. Just swipe down and you’ll be bring up the video player.

Madonna’s music video is the second high profile launch on Snapchat in the last week, following the debut of “Literally Can’t Even,” Snapchat’s first original series on Jan. 31.

You can watch an 18-second teaser of the music video below.

