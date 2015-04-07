Madonna will premiere her new music video on Meerkat

Madonna will premiere her new music video “Ghosttown” on the live-streaming app Meerkat, according to The Next Web, marking the second time she’s released a music video via a popular social networking app. She debuted “Living for Love” on Snapchat’s Discover platform in February.

Interestingly enough, Madonna is not premiering the video on Jay Z’s new music streaming service, Tidal, even though she publically partnered with Tidal last week by signing a contract onstage next to other artists and musicians ranging from Kanye West and Jay Z to Rihanna and Daft Punk.

While Rihanna has already released two new singles from her upcoming album exclusively on Tidal, it appears Madonna is choosing instead to experiment with other platforms such as Meerkat, which has received a lot of buzz in the last month. She has yet to announce anything for Twitter’s Meerkat competitor, Periscope.

Madonna did tease a 16-second clip of the “Ghosttown” video on Tidal, however.

Non-Meerkat users probably won’t have to wait too long to see the video for “Ghosttown.”Shortly after Madonna debuted her video for “Living for Love” on Snapchat Discover, it was quickly uploaded to YouTube.

You can tune in for the live premiere of “Ghosttown” at 1 p.m. Eastern over at Madonna’s Meerkat page online or through the Meerkat app.

