Madonna On Track For Highest Grossing Solo Tour

Remember those reports earlier this summer that Madonna was struggling to fill seats for her Sticky & Sweet Tour? Well apparently people eventually bought enough tickets to push the total gross for the North American leg of the Material Girl’s jaunt to $91.5 million. With European sales, this puts Madge on track to have the highest grossing tour by a solo artist, which should make Live Nation feel pretty good.



Billboard via Reuters: The 28 dates on Madonna’s just-concluded North American jaunt grossed about $91.5 million and moved about 550,000 tickets, according to tour producer Arthur Fogel, chairman of global music for Live Nation.

The venerable performer wrapped the North American leg of her Sticky & Sweet tour Wednesday in front of 50,000 people at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. She then headed to Mexico City for shows Saturday and Sunday.

Counting her European run, Madonna is at about $207.5 million in ticket sales and on a pace to hit about $282 million when the Mexico/South America leg of the tour wraps. That would make Sticky & Sweet the top-grossing tour ever by a female artist or solo artist.

