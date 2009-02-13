Madonna: Music's Top Money Maker For 2008

Madonna tops Billboard‘s list of the highest-earning musicians of 2008 with $242 million in revenues mostly from concert ticket sales. The list further illustrates the value of touring as a revenue stream as the top five money makers also earned the most on tour, in the same order, according to Billboard‘s calculations.

Madge only had the 50th best-selling album but earned her spot atop the list from the highest-grossing tour of the year, which pulled in $230 million. Higher-margin merch sales also made $18 million for the Material Girl.

The full list:

1. Madonna: $242,176,466

2. Bon Jovi: $157,177,766

3. Bruce Springsteen: $156,327,964

4. The Police: $109,976,894

5. Celine Dion: $99,171,237

6. Kenny Chesney: $90,823,990

7. Neil Diamond: $82,174,000

8. Rascall Flatts: $63,522,160

9. Jonas Brothers: $62,638,814

10. Coldplay: $62,175,555

11. The Eagles: $61,132,213

12. Lil Wayne: $57,441,334

13. AC/DC: $56,505,296

14. Michael Buble: $50,257,364

15. Miley Cyrus: $48,920,806

16. Taylor Swift: $45,588,730

17. Journey: $44,787,328

18. Billy Joel: $44,581,010

19. Mary J. Blige: $43,472,850

20. Kanye West: $42,552,402

