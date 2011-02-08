Malawi Family Sues Madonna For Refusing To Let Adopted Daughter Visit Home

After adopting Mercy James from a Malawian orphanage in 2009, Madonna is now being accused of not allowing her daughter to visit her biological family, according to The Sun.



The singer faces legal action after allegedly agreeing to a verbal contract in which Mercy would engage in regular visits with her family.

Not helping the situation is Madonna’s recent decision to pull out from helping build a $14 million academy for girls in Malawi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.