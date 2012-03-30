Madonna Is rumoured To Be Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $28 Million

Madonna has put her Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $28 million, anonymous sources tell real estate blogger the Real Estalker.



The listing is said to be a “pocket listing,” meaning that one realtor has a contract to sell the house, but the property is not entered into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

Madonna purchased the French-Country Style mansion on Sunset Boulevard in 2003 for $12 million with her then-husband director Guy Ritchie, so there is more than a 100 per cent mark-up on the property.

The three-bedroom, five bathroom house has 5,800 square feet of living space.

Photo: via Google Maps

