Madonna surprised Drake with an on-stage kiss at Coachella and his reaction was priceless

Rapper Drake performed the much-hyped, final set Sunday night at Coachella.
Leading up to the performance, rumours swirled that Rihanna and Jay Z, both collaborators, were set to join Drake on-stage and surprise the massive crowd.
But it was Madonna who appeared mid-way through the rapper’s 75-minute set, right after he sang the song “Madonna” off his newly released “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” album.
The 56-year-old pop star took the stage to perform “Human Nature”:
Before ripping off her robe for “Hung Up” and “Express Yourself”:
Then, Drake took a seat as Madonna gave him a lap dance:
And then she went in for a long, juicy kiss:
Let’s see that again:
But Drake, who seemed genuinely shocked by the kiss, didn’t seem to enjoy it:
Madonna didn’t care, concluding by stating: “Bitch, I’m Madonna” and strutting off the stage.
“Oh sh*t, what the f*ck just happened?” Drake asked the audience after the incident.
The crowd and social media went nuts after the surprise smooch:
Drake’s reaction after kissing Madonna
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.