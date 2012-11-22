Madonna Lists Her Cavernous Central Park West Duplex For $23.5 Million

Madonna has put her 6,000-square-foot Central Park West pad for $23.5 million, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.



The apartment, which she’s owned for years, has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 110 feet of Central Park frontage. It was once featured in a spread in Architectural Digest and we can see why; the simple decor was done by her younger brother Christopher G. Ciccone.

The apartment is in a co-op from 1907, has 10’3″ foot ceilings, a library, and five wood-burning fireplaces.

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.