Madonna Joins Instagram, Flaunts Cleavage — Here's Today's Buzz

- Madonna joined Instagram and her first photos are of her cleavage. “Cheers motherf**kers! I’m on instagram,” the 54-year-old captioned a photo of herself sipping a martini in a skimpy dress that showcased her lacy bra. She captioned another photo of her sports bra, “Addicted to sweat !!!!!.”
- Even though she was nominated for best pop vocal album, Pink skipped the ceremony to spend time with her daughter. “I had the most incredible day. Pancakes, willow, train rides, park, arts and crafts, nap time, baking, kisses. Dancing, music. Life is good,” she Tweeted, sharing a photo.
- Instead of attending the Grammy Awards, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a walking tour of Brazil with Will Smith.
- Faith Hill showed off her braces at the Grammys.
- Sony Pictures has renewed a carriage deal with Starz. The multi-year agreement extends their exclusive first-run output premium pay TV deal. As a result, Starz will have the exclusive pay television rights to Sony Pictures’ theatrical releases through 2021.
- “Zero Dark 30” star Jessica Chastain doesn’t feel any competition with her fellow Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence, instead, she says, “Every time an actress is celebrated for her great work, I cheer.”
- See the first photo of Lindsay Lohan’s new baby brother.
- Charlie Sheen has recorded a short message pleading with fugitive ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner to contact him. “I am urging you to call me,” the “Anger Management” star says into the camera. “Let’s figure out together how to end this thing. Call me. I look forward to talking to you.” Watch below:
